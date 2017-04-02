Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans (Week in Review)

.
Aerosmith

Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Aerosmith have decided to postpone their American Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour leg this fall in order to work on new music, it was revealed by lead guitarist Joe Perry in a new interview.

The legendary musician made the revelation while talking to AZ Central ahead of the band's headline performance at this year's NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix.

When he was asked if the band's Aero-Vederci Baby! tour is really their farewell trek, he responded, "Not officially, no. But we postponed the American tour we were supposed to do this fall. And we're gonna go out and tour until, you know, we're done. And we're gonna try and hit every place we've ever played and never played. There's always new places to go. New countries. I'd like to play China and the Far East. There's a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don't know. I don't think so."

He was then asked about new music in a follow up question and said, "Yeah, actually, which is one of the reasons we postponed this tour. We want to get in and give ourselves some time to get something done. We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we'll see how that goes." Read the full interview - here.

advertisement

Aerosmith Music, DVDs, Books and more

Aerosmith T-shirts and Posters

More Aerosmith News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Spinal Tap Hit Too Close To Home For Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer

Aerosmith Star Not Sure Of Reason For 'Farewell' Tour

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Receives Les Paul Award

Aerosmith and Los Lobos Stars Join Experience Hendrix Tour

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music

Aerosmith Star Performed With Pearl Jam In Boston 2016 In Review

Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler 2016 In Review


More Stories for Aerosmith

Aerosmith Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List- Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans- Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars- Rob Halford Box Set- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lemmy Kilmister's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release

Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport

A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single

The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour

David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale

Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center

Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection

Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

George Michael Burial Location Revealed

James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival

Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover

Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video

Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael

Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.