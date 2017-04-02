Black Lips Releasing New Album This Spring (Week in Review)

The band's new album was produced by Sean Lennon at his upstate New York studio and features guest vocals from John Lennon's widow and the producer's mother Yoko Ono and guest contribution from Saul Adamczewski of Fat White Family.

The record can be preordered here and was recorded by founding members Cole Alexander and Jared Swilley along with former guitarist Jack Hines and Oakley Munson on drums and Zumi Rosow on saxophone. See the tracklisting - here.