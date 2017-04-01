Drake Angers Fans After Canceling Show At The Last Minute (Week in Review)

According to reports, doors had already opened for the show at the Ziggo Dome. The promoter then took the stage to let the audience know that Drake was advised not to perform by his doctor, reports the BBC.

"I'm really sorry to tell you that tonight's gig cannot take place," the promoter told the crowd. "Drake got sick. His doctor told him not to perform." While announcing the news, fans in attendance could be heard booing, as many had traveled far for their chance to see the rapper up close during his Boy Meets World Tour. Read more - here.