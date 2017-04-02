Hank Williams Jr. And Lynyrd Skynyrd Teaming Up This Summer (Week in Review)

The coheadlining dates include Raleigh, N.C. (which will also feature special guest Aaron Lewis), Noblesville, Ind., Camden, N.J., Wantagh, N.Y., and Williams and Lynyrd Skynyrd will both be performing at the Dam Music Fest in El Dorado, Kan.

Hank Jr. will be kicking off the new round of dates for his busy touring year at the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shop's Legends of Golf Tournament in Ridgedale, Mo. on April 20th and he has announced dates that run until September 16th where he will be performing at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. Read more - here.