|
Harry Styles To Perform New Solo Song On Saturday Night Live (Week in Review)
.
Harry Styles To Perform New Solo Song On Saturday Night Live was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Mere days after Harry Styles teased about his debut single coming out April 7th, Saturday Night Live took to social media to announce the former One Direction singer will take the stage with his new song April 15th. The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon will serve as the host for the night. Even Fallon joined in on the excitement, teasing, "So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL" The show tweeted "Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL https://t.co/w2Bl2Mpsyz— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017" Read more - here.
