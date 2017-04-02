The new round of dates will be getting underway on May 19th in Indio, CA at the Fantasy Springs Casino and will wrap up on July 2nd in Anaheim, CA at The Grove of Anaheim.

The new leg will also includes stops in various states across the country including Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Utah.

Wilson will be wrapping up the current leg on April 7th in Cranston, RI at the Park Theatre PAC and her Facebook page has the following to say about new live dates, "We are very excited to get to go and see new people. The show is always evolving and changing. We know you will love what we have come up with. See you at the show." See the dates - here.