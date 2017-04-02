The new collection will feature four albums from Fight (K5: The War of Words Demos, War of Words, Mutations, A Small Deadly Space), as well as the stand alone release from the 2wo project which also features John 5.

And a solo collection would not be complete without seven albums from Halford (Resurrection, Live Insurrection, Crucible, Live in Anaheim, Halford III: Winter Songs, Halford IV: Made of Metal, Live At Saitama Super Arena). It's available for preorder - here.