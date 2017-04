For this version, the familiar music builds as Rihanna's Crane takes a shower, in what the audience believes, to be her final moments. Surprisingly, Crane throws back the shower curtain, saying,'Screw this s-" and leaves the motel.

Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin told Variety they worked for a long time to deliver a scene that honored Psycho but had an exciting, contemporary twist. 'There was no way to redefine Marion Crane as a modern empowered woman if we killed her in the shower," Cuse explained.

In an interesting twist of fate, Crane's less-than-honest boyfriend, Sam Loomis, ends up being the one tragically stabbed by Norman Bates in the shower. Watch the clip - here.