Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Grammy-winning rapper's follow-up album to 2015's acclaimed "To Pimp A Butterfly." In a new twist, a file titled 'KL-2017' was uploaded to Pastebin, containing a 14-song tracklist.

The list is complete with production credits, titles and guest features, showcasing stars like Andre 3000,Anderson .Paak, D'Angelo, Kanye West and more. See the supposed tracklist - here.