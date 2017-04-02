The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online (Week in Review)



The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Legendary guitarist of The Kinks, Dave Davies will be releasing his new album "Open Road" on Friday (March 31st) but fans don't have to wait since it is streaming in its entirety online. Davis has partnered with Paste Magazine to stream the new record (check it out here), which was written and produced with his son Russ Davis. Dave had this to say about the project, "Working with my son was a delight and he made me realize a lot about myself... I feel an almost strange magnetic loving energy pervading through the whole work... I found it very demanding emotionally and I wanted it to have integrity... Even though Russ is my son we happened to both gel with the ideals, stories and motives of the work; the honesty, the purity of it, and its deceptive simplicity and wonder of it."



Russ adds, "Working with Dave is a fluid process and we both seem to share some kind of psychic connection and understanding of how the song is forming and where we want it to go... with this album I really had the desire to produce this record in the most organic way I could, and try to capture some of the old rock spirit whilst bringing some new energy to the table. I feel we've created an honest and natural sound, un-perfectionist and rough at the edges, but with plenty of character and vibe - we are both proud of how the record turned out." - here.