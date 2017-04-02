The Kut Announce RSD Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (Week in Review)

The special release will feature 4 tracks from the band's two previous, sold out EPs, in a limited edition press of 500 picture disc vinyl. The cover art was designed by Zoltan Kiss; also the image featured on the front of Maha's custom Marshall Amplifier.

The record releases as an exclusive Record Store Day Release via Criminal Records / Cargo Records on Saturday 22nd April. The picture disc will be available across the UK and beyond, in participating Record Stores. - here.