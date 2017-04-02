The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 16th in Boston, Ma at the Middle East and will be concluding on May 27th in Austin at Barracuda with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas along the way.

Stinson (The Replacement/Guns N' Roses) received a little help from his friends on the new album and they will be joining him on the road as well, including Steve "The Sleeve" Selvidge (The Hold Steady), Joe "The Kid" Sirois (Mighty Mighty BossTones) and Justin "Carl" Perkins (Screeching Weasel). Read more and see the dates - here.