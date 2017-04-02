Warrant Streaming New Song 'Only Broken Heart' (Week in Review)

The single can be streamed here. The new record will be hitting stores on May 12th and features original members Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Joey Allen, and Steven Sweet, along with frontman Robert Mason (Lynch Mob, Cry of Love).

The band has also announced a series of U.S. live dates in support of the new effort which run from the end of this month through November 1st where they will be playing Las Vegas. See all of the dates - here.