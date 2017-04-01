|
Will Smith Takes Part In Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunion (Week in Review)
.
Will Smith Takes Part In Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunion was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) It's been 27 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hit televisions and made Will Smith into a household name, but the cast appears tighter than ever judging by a reunion photo. Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks) shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Smith, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," he wrote. Avery, who died in 2013, played Uncle Phil, the Banks family patriarch on the series. Check out the cast photo - here.
