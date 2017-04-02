50 Cent Tease New Comeback Collaboration (Week in Review)

"I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller [2 Chainz] today we got some heat New Music coming soon!!!" 50 Cent wrote in the caption for the social media photo post on Tuesday.

50's last album Animal Ambition debuted in 2014 and his last single (as a lead artist) dropped last May. He's been teasing Street King Immortal since at least 2012 -- an album that has had "release dates" in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Maybe this is the year to make it happen! 50 also has a mixtape project called Reloaded in the works -- his last tape dropped two years ago. All signs say 50's back in business. See him with 2 Chainz - here.