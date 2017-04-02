Bernie Torme Releasing Triple Album Next Week (Week in Review)

The new effort, which comes after a successful crowdfunding drive, is set to be released on April 7th and will include one disc of electric recordings, a separate disc of acoustic performances and a third disc comprised of live tracks.

Torme had this to say about the ambitious effort, "I always wanted to do a triple album and also an acoustic album, and combining the two seemed like the obvious idea though truth is it nearly killed me: I'm still in recovery! But on top of all that, and with two albums of screaming wails and dive-bombs, I am totally knocked out with how the shred-free acoustic album has been received! Fans who pledged and have heard it absolutely LOVE it! Quadruple album next time? Nah, I really don't think so!" Read more - here.