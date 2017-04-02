Bob Dylan To Finally Accept His Nobel Prize (Week in Review)

In a blog entry from Wednesday (Mar. 29) entitled "Good News About Dylan," Professor Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy wrote, "The Swedish Academy is very much looking forward to the weekend and will show up at one of the performances."

She added, "Please note that no Nobel Lecture will be held. The Academy has reason to believe that a taped version will be sent at a later point." Danius goes on to explain that, "The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan's wishes." Read more - here.