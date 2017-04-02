Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For Latest Edition Of Ew! (Week in Review)

.
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For Latest Edition Of Ew! was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) One of Jimmy Fallon's most enduring sketches on The Tonight Show is once called Ew!, the bit where he and a guest impersonate fashion and social media-crazy teenage girls.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato played second fiddle to Fallon for the latest installment and the duo discussed selfies, spring flings and why they're "besties forever and ever."

Demi held her own in the comedy department, practicing kissing on an Ed Sheeran pillow (Fallon's had Mario Lopez's face on it). They also did a quickfire round of "Ew" ratings and evaluated everything from Thin Mints to Tom Wilkinson. Watch it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Demi Lovato Music, DVDs, Books and more

Demi Lovato T-shirts and Posters

More Demi Lovato News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For Latest Edition Of Ew!

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Special

Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

Demi Lovato To Be Honored At Open Minds Gala

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup

2017 Kicks Off With The Demi Lovato Challenge

Demi Lovato Announced Break Following Taylor Swift Jab Backlash 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Sued By Sleigh Bells For Alleged Song Theft 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Shared Topless Photo For New Song 2016 In Review


More Stories for Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List- Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans- Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars- Rob Halford Box Set- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lemmy Kilmister's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release

Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport

A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single

The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour

David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale

Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center

Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection

Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

George Michael Burial Location Revealed

James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival

Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover

Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video

Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael

Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.