Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For Latest Edition Of Ew! (Week in Review)

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato played second fiddle to Fallon for the latest installment and the duo discussed selfies, spring flings and why they're "besties forever and ever."

Demi held her own in the comedy department, practicing kissing on an Ed Sheeran pillow (Fallon's had Mario Lopez's face on it). They also did a quickfire round of "Ew" ratings and evaluated everything from Thin Mints to Tom Wilkinson. Watch it - here.