Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details (Week in Review)

The first part of the festival, entitled The Classic West, will be taking place in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on July 15th and 16th and will feature the Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers on the first night, followed by Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire on the second night.

The second weekend will travel to Citi Field in New York on July 29th and 30th for The Classic East installment and will feature the same artist lineups for each respective night.

The two day reserved seat ticket packages are set to go on sale for both east and west events on April 7th at 10am local time. And special VIP packages will also available. Watch the announcement video - here.