Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour (Week in Review)

Clark has added new shows in Toronto, Las Vegas, Aspen, Glen Allen, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, St Charles, Hampton Beach, Asbury Park, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Tulsa to his already packed live schedule this spring and summer.

He will be kicking things off on May 2nd in Austin, TX at the Frank Erwin Center and wrapping up the live dates with the Tulsa show at the Cain's Ballroom on September 30th. Read more - here.