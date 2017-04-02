Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Lust for Life' (Week in Review)

The two-minute clip features Del Rey living in the "H" of the iconic Hollywood sign. "Even those these times can feel a little bit crazy, they're not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before," says Lana in voiceover.

"Amidst all the uncertainty, and as we transition out one era into another one there's no place I'd rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird making this record for you, because you, and the music, and this place, are my love, my life, my lust for life," she continues.

So far fans have heard the project's lead single "Love." No word yet on a release date, but according to a Del Rey the album is "coming soon." Check out the album trailer - here.