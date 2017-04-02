The prog icons recently reunited with D'Virgilio during the Cruise To The Edge and had the following to say about him playing drums on their new studio effort, "Spock's Beard is super excited to announce that the amazing Nick D'Virgilio has agreed to play on our next album!

"Nick of course is well known to SB fans as our former drummer/lead singer/all around awesome dude as well as for working with artists such as Genesis, Mike Keneally, Peter Gabriel and Big Big Train among others."