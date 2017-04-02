Oceano Announce New Album and Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The album will be hitting stores under the band's new deal with Sumerian Records. So far they have only revealed the release date and cover art but promised the first new song will be released on April 5th to coincide with the preorder launch.

The band also announced that they will be launching a Revelation Album Release Tour across the U.S. that will feature support from Slaughter To Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite and No Zodiac. Read more - here.