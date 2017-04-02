Ziggy Stardust, American Pie Lead Additions To National Recording Registry (Week in Review)

Those records lead the list of 25 recordings selected last year for addition to the registry, which now stands at 475 titles. Other additions this year include N.W.A.'s "Straight Outta Compton", Wilson Pickett's hit single "In The Midnight Hour", Talking Heads' "Remain in Light", Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow" and Harry Richman's recording of Irving Berlin's "Puttin' on the Ritz".

Don McLean shared his reaction to the honor, "I have been proud to be an American artist who has represented his country around the world for almost 50 years. I hope I did a good job because I was always aware of the country I came from. America has a vast musical heritage which is diverse and profound. With few exceptions American music is the whole of popular music. We have done it all. Written the greatest songs and produced the greatest artists. I am so proud to be a part of this creative effort." Read more - here.