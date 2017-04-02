A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade (Week in Review)

Guitarist Billy Howerdel broke the big news to fans with the following statement, "We just signed a new record deal with BMG. Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC-2017!"

The new album will be the follow-up to their 2004 release "eMOTIVe" and will be their fourth studio effort. The band, fronted by Tool's Maynard James Keenan, are expected to perform some of the new material when they hit the road a headline tour of the U.S. next month. See the dates - here.