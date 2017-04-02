Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album (Week in Review)

The group features Crowes veterans Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien and the new self-titled album was produced by Robinson and features the last recordings from late Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch.

The band will be releasing the first single from the new effort, entitled "Omission" in May and have also announced a special 10" vinyl 45 single of "Comin' Home" and "Glad and Sorry" for year's Record Store Day, which is taking place on Saturday April 22nd. Read about their live plans - here.