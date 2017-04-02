Entitled "Time Chill, A Retrospective," the package will feature solo music that spans almost 20 years from Lamm's career. It's set to hit stores on June 2nd via Omnivore Recordings. We were sent these details:

The collection contains 15 songs that hail from solo albums Robert has been producing since 1999. Included are tracks from his collaboration with Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys and Gerry Beckley of America; previously unissued remixes by longtime Lamm producer John Van Eps (including a take on Chicago's "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"); and a previously unreleased version of Bobby Hebb's classic "Sunny." - here.