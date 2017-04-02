Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will find Coheed and Cambria performing their entire "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness" album during the special shows.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 11th in Seattle, WA at The Showbox and will be wrapping up on May 19th in Chicago, IL at the Aragon Ballroom.

Coheed and Cambria will also be making appearances at a handful of music festivals this spring including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and the Rock on the Range Festival. See the dates - here.