The three bedroom apartment faces the park, in the Essex House apartment block on Central Park South. When Bowie and Iman lived in the home, they had a panic room installed, but that has now been converted back into a master bedroom, reports The Guardian. In 2002, the couple moved to SoHo.

Check out the official listing with real estate firm Corcoran: "Make beautiful music in this elegant, Central Park-facing condominium home that includes a pristine Yamaha piano that was David Bowie's! This tremendous home offers a gracious limestone entry foyer and generously proportioned rooms with incredible storage space. Large picture windows frame a clear and direct view of the incomparable Central Park. Look on to the perfect landscape, enjoy the serenity of the trees, flanked by the historic and commanding buildings - the view is not to be missed." Read more - here.