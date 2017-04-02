|
Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single (Week in Review)
Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single was a Top 10 story on Friday: Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has revealed the inspiration behind the band's new single "Nimble Bastard," which is a track from their forthcoming album "8". Boyd explains the origins of the track in a new interview with ABC, "We were somewhere in England, and I overheard somebody say with a thick British accent, 'Oh, you're a nimble bastard, aren't you?'" He goes on to explain that "bastard" was actually the first curse word that he learned as a child. "Over the years, it has lost its kind of spiciness, it's lost its sting, so to speak, for me. It's become one of those words that's almost, not meaningless, but it doesn't mean what the dictionary says it means when I use it 90 per cent of the time." He discovered that wasn't the case across the pond. "In the U.K., the word 'bastard' still really means 'bastard,' and it's a bad word. They can't play it on the radio 'cause it's a bad word. And it's ironic because I heard the term 'nimble bastard' in the U.K., that's who taught it to me. And then now they're throwing it back at us by saying, 'We can't play this, because this is a bad word!'" He also discussed the "ridiculous" video that the band has filmed for the song. Read his comments about that - here.
