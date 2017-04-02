James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo (Week in Review)

Titled "The Long Walk," the trailer showcases Cersei Lannisterin the Red Keep, Daenerys Targaryen in somewhere new and Jon Snow in Winterfell walking to their respective thrones. The video concludes with an uneasy shot of the Night King's eye.

The lead singer of James, Tim Booth, joked on social media that he hope the band is invited to play at Daenerys' coronation. Check out Booth's response and watch the official promo trailer - here.