Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break' (Week in Review)

The group has revealed the track details for the new album, which they recorded with producer busbee. Dave Haywood reflects on that experience "Being together every day, living in a house together, that was the special ingredient this time. And then in the studio, busbee added a whole new layer. He's such an integral part of this new chapter for us."

Hillary Scott adds, "When we started working on this record, the goal was to give ourselves some space from the day to day. Surrounding ourselves in a new environment with sunny beaches and warm weather really helped free our minds to focus solely on our art." Read more - here.