A track entitled 'Glow Up" is a collaboration with Elliott, DJ Khaled and Migos' Quavo, while "Smile" features Kaytranada and 'Tell the Truth" includes Prince Charlez.

"This is one of my most powerful albums. I'm excited to share it," tweeted Blige in a post that revealed the track list. Strength of a Woman, the singer's 13th studio album, will be released April 28. Read the track and guest list - here.