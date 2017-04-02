Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival (Week in Review)

Major Lazer

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) The 2017 Glastonbury has revealed many more of this year's acts. Festival organizers have confirmed sets by Katy Perry, Lorde, Solange, Major Lazer and many others.

As previously announced, Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters will headline the event which will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset England from June 21 to 25 and tickets have been sold out since October.

The lineup also includes The xx, Barry Gibb, Run the Jewels, Anderson .Paak, Stormzy, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Haim, Alt-J, Clean Bandit, Glass Animals, George Ezra and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

