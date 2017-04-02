More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival (Week in Review)

As previously announced, Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters will headline the event which will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset England from June 21 to 25 and tickets have been sold out since October.

The lineup also includes The xx, Barry Gibb, Run the Jewels, Anderson .Paak, Stormzy, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Haim, Alt-J, Clean Bandit, Glass Animals, George Ezra and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.