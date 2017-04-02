Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall (Week in Review)

Monahan told Radio.com a few weeks ago, ahead of the announcement he would be inducting them into the Rock Hall, that he is friendly with some members of the group and expressed his hope that former lead singer Steve Perry will reunite with the band during their induction performance.

"I know [keyboardist] Jonathan [Cain], and [former singer] Steve Perry has sat with me before. I hope they get together for this. I hope Steve comes in and sings with them. I'm not sure if Steve can sing like he used to. And I'm not sure if they have good blood or bad blood, but they both have told me their stories, and they don't match. There's always three stories, right? Yours, mine, and the truth. So hopefully they'll sort it out." Read more - here.