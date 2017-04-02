Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why' (Week in Review)

Alison Moyet and Vince Clark (of Erasure and Depeche Mode) formed Yaz in 1981 and released Upstairs at Eric's to commercial and critical acclaim. They disbanded before You and Me Both was released "posthumously" in 1983.

Gomez's take on "Only You" strips the vibrant pangs of isolation in favor of a more moody, sedate arrangement. Listen to her cover for Thirteen Reasons Why followed by Yaz's original - here.