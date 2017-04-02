Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment (Week in Review)

.
Spice Girls

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Last year, Victoria Beckham and Mel C. said "thanks but no thanks" to the Spice Girls reunion featuring Mel B., Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. And while Posh Spice has tabled her music career to earn acclaim as a fashion designer, she teased an upcoming Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden.

Beckham captured an Instagram story tagged "top secret filming" and let the cat out of the bag when she announced "We're here about to film Carpool Karaoke -- here's James," as Corden climbed into the driver's seat.

Beckham also shared a clip from James Corden's soundstage, so her appearance on The Late Late Show may come very soon. The teasers leave some big lingering questions: What will Posh sing? Beckham and Mel C. reportedly blocked the members of GEM from mining the old catalog in the Spice Girls' latest, incomplete iteration, reported NME.

Is she alone? Maybe Mel C. will make an appearance of solidarity with her and maybe -- if we can dream -- there were four other British superstars inside that Range Rover. We'll know very soon. Until then, enjoy these clips from Beckham's Instagram story - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Spice Girls Music, DVDs, Books and more

Spice Girls T-shirts and Posters

More Spice Girls News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

Spice Girls Sporty And Posh Reunite

Spice Girls' Mel C Opens Up About Eating Disorder

Spice Girl Posts Topless Photo Online

Spice Girls Comeback Song Leaks Online

Spice Girls Reunion Will Be Missing Two Spice Girls

Sporty Spice Explains Why She Opted Out Of Spice Girls 'Reunion'

Adele Gets Spice Girls' Stamp of Approval

ASAP Ferg Shares Previously Unreleased Track 'Spice Girls'

Spice Girls Likely To Reunite This Year Without Posh


More Stories for Spice Girls

Spice Girls Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List- Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans- Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars- Rob Halford Box Set- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lemmy Kilmister's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release

Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport

A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single

The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour

David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale

Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center

Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection

Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

George Michael Burial Location Revealed

James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival

Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover

Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video

Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael

Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.