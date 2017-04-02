String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour (Week in Review)

The band will be releasing the new album "Believe" on April 14th which was produced Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison at the band's recently-opened Sound Lab Studio.

They are currently offering an impressive array of bonuses for fans that preorder the album via their PledgeMusic page and the group will be celebrating the new release with live dates that will be kicking off with a two night stand in St. Paul, MN at the Palace Theatre on April 5th and 6th.

The trek will include two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Madison, WI, three nights at Stubb's in Austin, two nights at Atlanta's Chastain Park Amphitheatre and three nights at Red Rocks, in addition to appearances at various music festivals. See the dates - here.