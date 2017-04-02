Entitled "Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 2004," the new package will be released digitally as well as physical versions on DVD plus 2CDs and Blu-ray plus 2CDs sets.

The historic show was the legendary band's first time playing the famed music festival since their iconic 1970 performance, which was the subject of an earlier home video release and live album and was part of the band's first UK shows since the tragic death of John Entwistle. - here.