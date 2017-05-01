ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg Stream New Track 'Wrong'

Ferg posted about the track on Instagram using the hashtag #CozyTapes2, saying 'The dynamic duo is back with a new joint !!!"Last month A$AP Rocky was featured on D.R.A.M.'s new single "Gilligan."

His last solo studio album, At.Long.Last.A$AP was released in 2015. Ferg released his Always Strive and Prosper album in 2016. Check out a stream of "Wrong" here.