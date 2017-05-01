|
Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him
.
Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has revealed his reaction to the band's brand new song "Unbreakable", which is their first track not to feature him. Carlile left the group in December due to his battle with Marfan Syndrome and the band revealed that bass player Aaron Pauley would be taking over lead vocal duties. The first track with Pauley was released late last month and Austin took to his Instagram account to give it a ringing endorsement. He wrote, "People saying 'Of Mice is back'… we never went anywhere!!! Great job on new song guys, taking it back to sounding like the kings of screamo & metalcore again!!! "After 8 years of touring, 4 full albums, and over TWELVE members apart of this band up until this point so far… SO many people and hearts have made Of Mice what it is today… It has always been a group effort, it has always been about what everyone individually puts in or brings to the table to form the whole… @omandm isn't just one or two people… It is many. "It employs over 25 people, it gives jobs & health care to people that can't afford it (like me for example.) It brings hope to people whom may have none with it's lyrics that Shayley, Aaron, myself, and even Valentino have written over the years… It is you. It has always been about you, the fan, the listener. Because that's exactly what we are ourselves, fans of music! That's why they must continue on and I'm PROUD to see them continuing on strong, and especially proud to see @alanashby on the mic too"
