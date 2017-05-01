Diddy's 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Documentary Set For Release

The film follows the rise of the Bad Boy record label and struggles involved with pulling together the recent 20-year reunion concert. The film, which includes performances by Diddy, Mase, Lil Kim, Faith Evans among others, made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last night (April 27). The movie will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting June 25.

"I went to the [Bad Boy Reunion] concert and thought it was incredible," Jimmy Iovine, Apple Music chairman and CEO, tells Billboard. "I think Puff and Bad Boy's story is incredible and one that a lot of people can relate to in any genre or in any business. His story is powerful. He really overcame a lot to get to where he's at today and the documentary shows that."

"He's so vulnerable and human in this," adds Live Nation Productions head, Heather Parry. "The access we got was incredible. We were in the shower with him, we see him getting a B12 shot in his underwear and then how upset he is with how the first night of the show went. He's vulnerable but you see how much he loves and cares for his Bad Boy family." Read more here.