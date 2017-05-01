Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates
05-01-2017
.
Korn

Korn had bad news for fans looking forward to seeing their headline shows this month, they have postponed the gigs due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The nature of those circumstances was not revealed but the band says that they will be announcing the details for the rescheduled dates soon and tickets for the shows will be "honored, or refunded at the point of purchase."

That was the bad news. The good news is the group will still be making their previously announced appearances at three music festivals this month including Carolina Rebellion, Pointfest and Rock On The Range.

Postponed Korn Dates:
05/07 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
05/09 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
05/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
05/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
05/14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
05/16 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
05/17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium#
05/18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

advertisement

Korn Music, DVDs, Books and more

Korn T-shirts and Posters

More Korn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates

Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son

Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn

Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards

Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?


More Stories for Korn

Korn Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming- Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde- Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him- more

Original Journey Singer Hints At Working with Band Again- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks- Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet- more

Former Guns N' Roses Star Cut Ties To Axl Rose- Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issues- Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records- Avenged Sevenfold- more

Page Too:
Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour- Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival- Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video- more

The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line- Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album- Foster The People Release 3 New Songs- more

Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut- John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch To Be Auctioned- Madonna Not Happy About Biopic Plans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming Online

Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde

Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him

Yes Rock Hall Jam With Geddy Lee Video Released

Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates

letlive Breaking Up Over 'Divergence In Views And Aims'

Metallica Offer To Replace Cover Band's Stolen Equipment

Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video

Rob Halford Discusses New Judas Priest Album

Tame Impala May Go After Milk Company For Alleged Song Hijack

Music Festival Postponed Following Blink-182 Cancelation

Vanna Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

Portugal. The Man Release 'Number One' Music Video

All Time Low Release 'Life Of The Party' Music Video

Hired Gun Rock Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only

Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help Debut Album Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour

Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video

OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'

Machine Gun Kelly Releases Poppy New Track 'Let You Go'

Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'

Kenny Chesney Releases 'Rich and Miserable' Video

Sean Paul Releases 'Body' Video Featuring Migos

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg Stream New Track 'Wrong'

Diddy's 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Documentary Set For Release

The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line

Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album

Foster The People Release 3 New Songs

Katy Perry Release New Track 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos

Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers

Rick Ross Performs 'Trap Trap Trap' with Young Thug and Wale

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.