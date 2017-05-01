Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates

The nature of those circumstances was not revealed but the band says that they will be announcing the details for the rescheduled dates soon and tickets for the shows will be "honored, or refunded at the point of purchase."

That was the bad news. The good news is the group will still be making their previously announced appearances at three music festivals this month including Carolina Rebellion, Pointfest and Rock On The Range.

Postponed Korn Dates:

05/07 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

05/09 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

05/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

05/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

05/14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

05/16 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

05/17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium#

05/18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle