Music Festival Postponed Following Blink-182 Cancelation
05-01-2017
.
Blink-182

(Radio.com) Ja Rule and Billy McFarland's Fyre Festival in Exumas, Bahamas, which was scheduled to take place this past weekend has been postponed because the grounds were apparently not prepared to handle large-scale event.

First, headliners Blink-182 pulled out of the lineup tweeting, "Regrettably, and after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that we won't be performing at Fyre Fest in the Bahamas this weekend and next weekend. We're not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans."

McFarland on Friday then declared that the Festival was off, but it would be rescheduled: 'After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could," he tweeted. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

