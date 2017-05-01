OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'

The track was written by Ryan Tedder, Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen and was produced by Stargate and Tedder. OneRepublic will open for U2 on select dates of The Joshua Tree tour in June.

They will then hit the road for their headline spot on the 2017 Honda Civic Tour with openers Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur. Listen to "No Vacancy" here.