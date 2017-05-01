Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde
05-01-2017
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be reuniting with his longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde for his upcoming live solo performances this year.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman will be backed by Wylde at his upcoming shows as well as bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboard player Adam Wakeman.

Ozzy has announced the initial run of dates this year which are so far comprised of music festival appearances. He also revealed that he is working on a new studio album that he expects to release next year.

The guitarist who Zakk is replacing, Gus G, is supportive of the move. He says, "It's been an honor & a privilege playing by your side since 2009. Nothing but great times & an experience of a lifetime. To Ozzy & Sharon - thanks for everything, love ya! To Blasko, Adam & Tommy - been a pleasure rocking with you! As a fan, it's great to see Ozzy & Zakk back together. It's been long overdue. Last but not least - thanks to all the fans that showed love & support all these years, see you out there soon! Ozzy rules!"

Wylde had this to say, "I'm really looking forward to The hardcore powahlifting training sessions with Ozzy as well as playing music in between sets of Heavy Squats, benching and deadlifts.

Ozzy added, "I'm so happy to be getting back on the road with Zakk, Blasko, Tommy and Adam. This is what I do. This is where I belong, on the road."

Initial Ozzy Osbourne 2017 Tour Dates:
July 14 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA Festival
July 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Open Air Festival
August 9 Sturgis, SD Buffalo Chip
August 21 Cartersville, IL Moonstock Festival

