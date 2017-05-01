|
Tame Impala May Go After Milk Company For Alleged Song Hijack
.
(Radio.com) A Chinese milk company released an ad with music that may sound familiar to Tame Impala fans. The band shared an Instagram video of the commercial which features an adaptation of "The Less I Know The Better." In the incredulous caption, Kevin Parker and company wrote: "I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in." The account hashtagged the post #lawsuit and #nowitsmyturn. The ad is for a blueberry milk drink, which doesn't sound all that appetizing with or without a Tame Impala soundtrack. Review the evidence for yourself. Watch the milk commercial followed by the band's original here.
In the incredulous caption, Kevin Parker and company wrote: "I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in." The account hashtagged the post #lawsuit and #nowitsmyturn.
The ad is for a blueberry milk drink, which doesn't sound all that appetizing with or without a Tame Impala soundtrack. Review the evidence for yourself. Watch the milk commercial followed by the band's original here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde
• Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him
• Yes Rock Hall Jam With Geddy Lee Video Released
• Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates
• letlive Breaking Up Over 'Divergence In Views And Aims'
• Metallica Offer To Replace Cover Band's Stolen Equipment
• Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video
• Rob Halford Discusses New Judas Priest Album
• Tame Impala May Go After Milk Company For Alleged Song Hijack
• Music Festival Postponed Following Blink-182 Cancelation
• Vanna Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
• Portugal. The Man Release 'Number One' Music Video
• All Time Low Release 'Life Of The Party' Music Video
• Hired Gun Rock Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only
• Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help Debut Album Announced
• Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival
• Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video
• OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'
• Machine Gun Kelly Releases Poppy New Track 'Let You Go'
• Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'
• Kenny Chesney Releases 'Rich and Miserable' Video
• Sean Paul Releases 'Body' Video Featuring Migos
• ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg Stream New Track 'Wrong'
• Diddy's 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Documentary Set For Release
• The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album
• Foster The People Release 3 New Songs
• Katy Perry Release New Track 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers
• Rick Ross Performs 'Trap Trap Trap' with Young Thug and Wale
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.