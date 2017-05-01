Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming Online
05-01-2017
.
Prince

Prince fans can now stream the previously unreleased studio version of the song "Electric Intercourse," which is just one of the rarities that is included on the upcoming "Purple Rain" reissue.

The song was reportedly originally intended to be included on the landmark album and while live bootlegs of it have existed, the studio version will now see the light of day with the new deluxe reissue editions of "Purple Rain," which will be released on June 23rd and can preordered here.

The song is being streamed as preview via Spotify here. The "Purple Rain Deluxe" two disc edition will feature the Prince curated 2015 Paisley Park remaster of the album on one disc and the second, entitled "From The Vault & Unreleased", will include other rarities including "Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden," a full five minute version of "Father's Song", a '83 Prince solo version of "Possessed" and a proper mastered studio version of the song "Katrina's Paper Dolls".

A expanded edition will also be released and will include the deluxe edition discs, as well as a third disc called "Single Edits & B-Sides" and a remastered DVD of the concert film "Prince And The Revolution Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985."

Purple Rain Deluxe Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)
1. Let's Go Crazy
2. Take Me With U
3. The Beautiful Ones
4. Computer Blue
5. Darling Nikki
6. When Doves Cry
7. I Would Die 4 U
8. Baby I'm A Star
9. Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased
1. The Dance Electric
2. Love And Sex
3. Computer Blue ("Hallway Speech" version)
4. Electric Intercourse (studio)
5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
6. Possessed (1983 version)
7. Wonderful Ass
8. Velvet Kitty Cat
9. Katrina's Paper Dolls
10. We Can F***
11. Father's Song


Purple Rain Deluxe - Expanded Edition Tracklisting:

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides
1. When Doves Cry (edit)
2. 17 Days
3. Let's Go Crazy (edit)
4. Let's Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
5. Erotic City
6. Erotic City ("Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive")
7. Purple Rain (edit)
8. God
9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
10. Another Lonely Christmas
11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)
13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
14. Baby I'm A Star (edit)
15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985
1. Let's Go Crazy
2. Delirious
3. 1999
4. Little Red Corvette
5. Take Me With U
6. Do Me, Baby
7. Irresistible Bitch
8. Possessed
9. How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?
10. Let's Pretend We're Married
11. International Lover
12. God
13. Computer Blue
14. Darling Nikki
15. The Beautiful Ones
16. When Doves Cry
17. I Would Die 4 U
18. Baby I'm A Star
19. Purple Rain

More Prince News

Prince Music
