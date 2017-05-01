|
Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming Online
.
Prince fans can now stream the previously unreleased studio version of the song "Electric Intercourse," which is just one of the rarities that is included on the upcoming "Purple Rain" reissue. The song was reportedly originally intended to be included on the landmark album and while live bootlegs of it have existed, the studio version will now see the light of day with the new deluxe reissue editions of "Purple Rain," which will be released on June 23rd and can preordered here. The song is being streamed as preview via Spotify here. The "Purple Rain Deluxe" two disc edition will feature the Prince curated 2015 Paisley Park remaster of the album on one disc and the second, entitled "From The Vault & Unreleased", will include other rarities including "Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden," a full five minute version of "Father's Song", a '83 Prince solo version of "Possessed" and a proper mastered studio version of the song "Katrina's Paper Dolls". A expanded edition will also be released and will include the deluxe edition discs, as well as a third disc called "Single Edits & B-Sides" and a remastered DVD of the concert film "Prince And The Revolution Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985." Purple Rain Deluxe Tracklisting:
The song was reportedly originally intended to be included on the landmark album and while live bootlegs of it have existed, the studio version will now see the light of day with the new deluxe reissue editions of "Purple Rain," which will be released on June 23rd and can preordered here.
The song is being streamed as preview via Spotify here. The "Purple Rain Deluxe" two disc edition will feature the Prince curated 2015 Paisley Park remaster of the album on one disc and the second, entitled "From The Vault & Unreleased", will include other rarities including "Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden," a full five minute version of "Father's Song", a '83 Prince solo version of "Possessed" and a proper mastered studio version of the song "Katrina's Paper Dolls".
A expanded edition will also be released and will include the deluxe edition discs, as well as a third disc called "Single Edits & B-Sides" and a remastered DVD of the concert film "Prince And The Revolution Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985."
Purple Rain Deluxe Tracklisting:
