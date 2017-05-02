Deftones Cancel Show After Chino Moreno Injured

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot. He needs to stay off it for the next day or two.

"No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again. In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding."

The next stop on the tour is a two night stand in Paris at the Olympia tonight and tomorrow (May 3rd)