Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary
05-02-2017
.
Godsmack

Godsmack have decided to push back the release of their new studio album until next year to coincided with the band's special plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut.

Frontman Sully Erna shared a rough outline of the group's plans during an interview with The Rod Ryan Show (via TeamRock). The singer told the show, "We were going to drop a record this year as we didn't want the records to be so spaced apart. But it seems like a theme with us - it's always three or four years before another record comes out.

"Part of that is because by the time it takes you to write and record and tour an album, it's 18 months to two years. But this time, we wanted to do something this year, but we were like, 'You know, let's just wait another second,' because if we release this at the top of 2018, it will be our 20 anniversary of the first record - and we want to do something special."

He then revealed what some of those special plans may include, "We want to create a big world tour and we're going to do a massive production. We're going to base it around the theme of the first record.

"We're even talking about doing the first record front to back to open the show - set up the staging a little bit more old school and then morph it into the back half of the set, which would be all the hits and the solo and some of the new stuff."

advertisement

Godsmack Music, DVDs, Books and more

Godsmack T-shirts and Posters

More Godsmack News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

Godsmack's Sully Erna On Why He Needs Solo Albums Outlet

Godsmack's Sully Erna Unplugging For Solo Tour

Godsmack's Sully Erna Streams New Song 'Different Kind of Tears'

Apocalypse Blues Revue Stream New Song 'The Tower'

Godsmack Offshoot Apocalypse Blues Revue Ink Album Deal

Godsmack Giving Away New Song 'Inside Yourself'

Godsmack May Make 'Drastic Turn' In Style On Next Album

Godsmack Making New Studio Album Plans


More Stories for Godsmack

Godsmack Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor- Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band- Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour- more

Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming- Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde- Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him- more

Original Journey Singer Hints At Working with Band Again- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks- Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet- more

Page Too:
House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released- Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'- Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week- more

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour- Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival- Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video- more

The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line- Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album- Foster The People Release 3 New Songs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor

Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

Deftones Cancel Show After Chino Moreno Injured

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition 3 Disc Album This Week

dada Returning With First Song In A Decade And Tour

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

The 1975's New Album May Be Their Last

The Juliana Theory Add Dates To 20th Anniversary Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

Adrenaline Mob Release 'King Of The Ring' Video

Sacred Reich Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Streaming New Song 'Rats'

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

This Wild Life Release Cover Of Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'

Mark Mackay Announces Album Release Party

• more

Page Too News Stories
House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released

Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'

Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week

Liam Gallagher Says Gorillaz Turned Noel 'Into a Massive Girl'

Fyre Festival Cancelation Leads To $100 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj Releases 'Regret In Your Tears' Music Video

Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris To Gucci Mane Remix

Shania Twain Joined By Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas At Stagecoach

Halsey Reveals Special Guests On 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' Album

Missio Stream New Song 'Everybody Gets High'

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour

Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video

OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'

Machine Gun Kelly Releases Poppy New Track 'Let You Go'

Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.