Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

Frontman Sully Erna shared a rough outline of the group's plans during an interview with The Rod Ryan Show (via TeamRock). The singer told the show, "We were going to drop a record this year as we didn't want the records to be so spaced apart. But it seems like a theme with us - it's always three or four years before another record comes out.

"Part of that is because by the time it takes you to write and record and tour an album, it's 18 months to two years. But this time, we wanted to do something this year, but we were like, 'You know, let's just wait another second,' because if we release this at the top of 2018, it will be our 20 anniversary of the first record - and we want to do something special."

He then revealed what some of those special plans may include, "We want to create a big world tour and we're going to do a massive production. We're going to base it around the theme of the first record.

"We're even talking about doing the first record front to back to open the show - set up the staging a little bit more old school and then morph it into the back half of the set, which would be all the hits and the solo and some of the new stuff."